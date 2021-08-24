2 people die from injuries after Huntsville house fire

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two more people have died from their injuries following a house fire in Huntsville Sunday night.

Sunday night a fire started at a home on Perry Street. Two men and a woman were transported from the home to Huntsville Hospital and then transferred to UAB.

One victim died Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police confirm the other two victims have also died.

The fire has been ruled as “accidental” by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, who noted there were no working smoke detectors inside and the excessive storage made it difficult to remove the adults from the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News