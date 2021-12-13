2 pedestrians killed in early Monday morning crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people are dead after a crash early Monday morning.

Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Michael Santiago Mota, 27, and Kaitlyn Patterson, 24, both from New Market were fatally injured when a vehicle hit them in the roadway. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Oscar Patterson Road near Coleman Raod, just north of Huntsville.

ALEA didn’t provide anything further as Troopers continue to investigate the crash.