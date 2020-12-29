2 of Alabama’s 7 U.S. Representatives voted in favor of bigger stimulus checks

Two members of Alabama contingent of the U.S. House of Representatives cast their votes Monday evening in favor of larger stimulus checks than the $600 checks that have already been approved.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, Alabama’s lone Democratic representative who represents the 7th District, voted in favor of a $2,000 stimulus payment for Americans. She was joined by U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, a Republican that represents Alabama’s 4th Congressional District.

Alabama’s other five Republican members of the House — Mo Brooks, Bradley Byrne, Gary Palmer, Mike Rogers and Martha Roby — all voted against sending Americans a bigger check.

The House voted 275-134 in favor of a boost from the $600 payments that have already been approved. Of those voting against, 130 were Republicans. Two Democrats and two independents also voted no.

In a statement, Aderholt said he voted for the increase to get money to people who need it, although he also believes spending will need to be cut in the next federal budget cycle.

“I had much rather give money directly to the people who need it most, than give it to states like New York in the form of a bailout, when they had not managed their finances well before the pandemic,” Aderholt’s statement read.

Sewell said on Twitter that the money would go into the pockets of struggling Americans if the Senate passed the measure, which they were expected to take up Tuesday.

Today I voted for the #CASHAct to put $2,000 in the pockets of struggling American families. The onus now falls on @senatemajldr and Senate Republicans to pass this legislation immediately. To ignore the needs of the American people during this time of need would be shameful! pic.twitter.com/pv6vaNHFM2 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) December 28, 2020

Brooks, who represents the 5th District in north Alabama, said on Twitter that the relief bill risked America’s financial future.

When do people unjustly profit from #COVID19?



When they have ZERO lost income yet get $2000 from taxpayers (welfare recipients, govt employees, etc.).



How cost paid for?



By borrowing & risking USA financial future.



This is why I voted NO on so-called COVID19 relief bill. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 29, 2020