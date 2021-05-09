2 Montgomery officers shot, suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Two police officers were shot Saturday afternoon in Montgomery while apprehending a suspect. The suspect is in custody and the officers were taken to the hospital with what are reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Al.com the officers responded to a call of a person being shot. When they arrived on the scene they found an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries who was transported to the hospital.

Authorities said the officers were given a description of a suspect which led them to a nearby neighborhood. By using a robot the officers located the suspect in a storage shed behind a house.

There was an exchange of gun fire between the officers and the suspect, all three were hit. The suspect and the officers were taken to separate hospitals.

The case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.