JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A car crash Sunday night claimed the lives of a Georgia man and an Alabama man.

According to Troopers, the 2 cars crashed into each other on Alabama 40 just north of Dutton around 8:30pm.

Ismael Torres, 60, of Marietta, GA was pronounced dead at the scene. Christopher Dane Boyd, 23 of Pisgah was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.