2 Marshall County EMA employees out due to COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County is once again in the very high-risk category for the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, there have been more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the county of just under 100,000 people.

EMA director Anita McBurnett told News 19 the rise is partially caused by many people experiencing “COVID-fatigue”.

She said because of that, people are becoming more relaxed when it comes to mask use, social distancing, and hand sanitization.

Two EMA employees are currently out due to the coronavirus.

McBurnett said Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate is still in effect and that masks could save lives and slow the spread as it did a few months ago.

“As we head to the series of other holidays, people wanting to get together, there’s other events going on, ball games, things of that nature, so we’ve got to step back and say, ‘What did we do before that worked?’ Well, we wore our masks. We kind of just stayed at home, didn’t get out as much and that’s where we’re back to to try and control this continued spread that we’re seeing right now,” added McBurnett.