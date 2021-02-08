2 killed in small plane crash in Tennessee

Scenic view to Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee National Forest from the Lake View Overlook at Cherohala Skyway, Tennessee, North America, USA. Elevation 3360Ft.

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two people have died in a small plane crash in Tennessee.

A statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and passenger were both pronounced dead Sunday night at the scene. The statement identified them as 78-year-old Carl C. Spray and 58-year-old Joseph L. Mackey, both of Estill Springs.

The details and cause of the crash were not immediately released.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The sheriff’s statement said further information will be released when appropriate.