HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were killed in a wreck early Saturday morning on Highway 72 near Jeff Road in Huntsville, according to the Madison County coroner.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2 a.m. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the vehicle left the road and hit a culvert.

Berryhill confirmed the driver died at Huntsville Hospital. He said the passenger, identified as Jessica Jolley, 19, of Athens, died at the scene.

The driver’s name was not released.