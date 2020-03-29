2 killed, 2 injured in Saturday night Madison County wreck

Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, criminal investigation. Abstract blurry image.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were killed in a Madison County wreck Saturday night.

Alabama State Troopers said Wesley Hawkins, 37, and a passenger under 18 were killed when the Buick Lacrosse Hawkins was driving ran a stop sign and crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Oscar Patterson Road and Winchester Road six miles north of Huntsville.

Hawkins and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and a passenger in the Grand Cherokee were injured and taken to a local hospital.