2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Lauderdale County crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were killed and a teenager hospitalized after a weekend wreck in Lauderdale County.

Mary Emily Montgomery Smith, 53, and Gaius Wayne Crakaal, 49, both of Florence, died Saturday after the car they were in ran off a curve on Lauderdale County Road 11 and hit a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Smith died at the scene; Crakaal was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

The 15-year-old in the car was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville and was being treated for serious injuries, ALEA troopers said.

No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The wreck is still under investigation.