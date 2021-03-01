2 Kentucky men arrested in Limestone County on drug charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two men from Kentucky were arrested at an apartment complex in Limestone County around 1 pm Saturday afternoon.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and North East Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force worked together to serve a search warrant on a car at Camelot Apartments in Athens.

During the search of the car, officers found 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine, and $9,000 in cash.

Craig Montgomery, 44, and Michael Bass, 52, are both from Louisville, Kentucky. Both men are charged with 2 counts of drug trafficking and had a bond set at $100,000.

Montgomery has been released on bond from the Limestone County Detention Center. While Bass is still being held.