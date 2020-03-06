2 Jacksonville State students exposed to coronavirus patient in Georgia, later attended classes

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. – Two Jacksonsville State University students came in contact with a person from out-of-state who was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to letter sent by the school’s president.

The letter to students and staff, sent by acting President Don Killingsworth, Jr. said the students made possible contact six days ago in Georgia and attended class after the exposure.

The letter goes on to say the students have had no symptoms of the virus and are currently not on campus. It did not indicate if the students are being monitored for symptoms.

Killingsworth said the university is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to protect the campus and the community.

You can read the full statement below.

Dear students, faculty and staff,

While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Alabama nor on JSU’s campus, the administration is committed to keeping our university community informed.

We received notice today that two JSU students have come into contact with someone in Georgia diagnosed with COVID-19. This possible contact occurred six days ago, out-of-state, and the JSU students have no symptoms of COVID-19. Although the students did attend classes after the exposure, they are not currently on campus.

We are working proactively with the Alabama Department of Public Health to protect our campus and community and taking necessary precautions. If the situation changes, we will notify campus.

Thank you,

Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr.

Acting President