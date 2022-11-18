Huntsville Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening. That person was transported to the hospital.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were injured in a crash at Memorial Parkway and Country Club Ave. involving a semi-truck early Friday morning, according to police.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a vehicle hit the back of a semi-truck parked off the road on an emergency shoulder at 1:18 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say that two passengers were taken to the hospital. One passenger has critical injuries. The other passenger, a minor, had non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and may face charges pending toxicology report results.

HPD says no further information is available while the investigation is ongoing.