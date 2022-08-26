HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Two Huntsville men were arrested in connection to a murder that took place in Georgia on August 1.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) in Georgia says that Johntae Kavon Collier, 23, of Huntsville, and Eric Dodds, 23, of Huntsville, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Dakota Bradshaw, of Rossville, Ga.

On August 1, WCSO and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) started investigating a shooting at at a home located at 417 East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Investigators found Bradshaw shot inside the home. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told the officers that they saw two vehicles leaving the scene, including the shooter.

Authorities say that on August 8, GBI obtained warrants for Collier. Several agencies in Huntsville executed a search warrant at 7203 Chatfield Way in Huntsville. He was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail. Collier waived extradition and is now being held at the Walker County Jail.

On August 15, GBI obtained warrants for Dodds. He was arrested in Huntsville and taken to Limestone County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Walker County Jail.