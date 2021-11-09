2 Georgia law enforcement officers die from separate shootings

HOSCHTON, Ga. (AP) — Two law enforcement officers in Georgia have died from injuries they received while answering domestic calls.

Authorities say a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy died from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute. WAGA-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

In a separate incident, an officer with the Henry County Police Department also died from injuries he received in a shooting after responding to a domestic call. The police department made the announcement late Monday night on their Facebook page.

Officials say Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn’t live there.

Investigators said when deputies arrived, the woman pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall. The sheriff’s office says the second deputy returned fire and killed the woman, Jessica Worsham.

Deputy Marshall was a K-9 officer.

Officer Desai was injured in a shooting after responding to a domestic dispute call on the evening of November 4 in McDonough, Georgia.

Credit: Henry County Police Department

Shortly after arriving, the officer attempted to arrest the suspect when the officer was shot. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, fled the scene. Law enforcement considers him armed and dangerous.

A $30,000 reward has been issued for Jackson.

Credit: Henry County Police Department

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued a “Blue Alert” for Jackson, and has asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at (770) 957-9121 or 911. Tips can also be called in anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or on the GBI website.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.