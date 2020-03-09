2 displaced after Monday morning house fire in Moores Mill

Two people were displaced after a fire in Moores Mill Monday morning. (Photo courtesy Moores Mill VFR)

MOORES MILL, Ala. – Moores Mill Volunteer fire crews were called to a house fire Monday morning.

According to a tweet, crews were at 125 Debbie Boulevard just after 2 a.m.

Crews said the house was fully on fire when they arrived and a couple lived in the house. The couple’s dog woke them up and they escaped, along with the dog and one of their two cats.

Moores Mill VFR said the second cat died in the fire.

Both pets that survived were taken to an emergency animal hospital, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Moores Mill units on scene of a working structure fire at 125 Debbie Blvd. pic.twitter.com/UKEXb5n42J — Moores Mill VFR (@MooresMillVFR) March 9, 2020