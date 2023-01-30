BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.

Trenton Jamario White, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 5:34 a.m. Saturday. White was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, no foul play or trauma is suspected, although lab studies are still pending.

White was serving prison time for a 2012 conviction out of Calhoun County for robbery, attempted murder, assault, and firing a gun into an occupied building/vehicle charges.

On Sunday night, another inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The 61-year-old inmate, whose name has not been publicly released, was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine the cause of the inmate’s death.

The first death at Donaldson this year was on Jan. 7 when Kevin Marcus Ritter was found dead in his cell.