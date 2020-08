DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two inmates at the DeKalb County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Deputy Brad Gregg told WHNT News 19 the two inmates, who were on work release, started having flu-like symptoms last week.

After being tested and receiving positive results, Greg said the inmates were quarantined in the medical unit away from the general population.

He told WHNT News 19 no other inmates have had symptoms.