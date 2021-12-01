2 dead, including 1 deputy, following domestic violence call in Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a domestic violence call in Yellowbluff.

Michael Jackson, the district attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, told CBS 42 that the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call when a woman ran out of the home followed by a man firing a weapon. The chief deputy, Trenton Gulley, was shot along with another deputy. Both officers were airlifted to a hospital.

Jackson later said the second deputy, Madison Nicholson, died of his injuries.

Jackson also said the suspect, Billy Bizzell, was killed during the incident. No other information is available at this time.

