2 critically injured after two-vehicle crash leaves car pinned under Monrovia home

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Just before midnight, Monrovia Fire Department responded to a call on Plummer Road where two people were trapped inside a vehicle that was lodged beneath a house.

The call came in at 11:59 p.m. that a two-vehicle wreck left one car under a home, and another severely damaged.

Officials say the two people in the car lodged beneath the house were both transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Monrovia Fire Chief Kris West said it was an intense extrication that took the cooperation of multiple agencies, including the Monrovia Fire Department, Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad, Huntsville Fire, Huntsville Police, and HEMSI.

One person in the car lodged beneath the house came out quickly and easily, but it took crews an hour to get the other person out.

West added that they are working with the family of the house to get them into an alternative housing option, but they were staying with other relatives as of Sunday morning.

The structure of the house was compromised and West said he would not trust anyone to stay in that house with the damage it sustained.