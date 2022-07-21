BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Details pertaining to the victim’s sexes and current medical conditions have been added.

Two children died in a house collapse in Birmingham due to storm damage the structure received Thursday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene of a tree that fell onto a home near the 600 block of 10th Avenue West at around 7 p.m.

BFRS Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told CBS 42 that three children were transported to local hospitals. It was later reported that two female children, a 3-month-old and a 3-year-old, died due to the incident.

An 11-year-old male is currently being treated at Children’s Hospital. He is in stable condition, but has significant injuries.

BFRS assisted in rescuing two female adults that were trapped under the home and tree. One woman has significant injuries and the other’s condition is currently unknown. They are reported as being “coherent.”

