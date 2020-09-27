2 children hurt in Huntsville wreck, 1 critical

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two children were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a wreck at the bottom of Monte Sano.

The wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 431 at Cove Creek Drive.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. spokesman Don Webster said one of the children went to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Another was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children in serious condition. No one else was hurt, Webster said.

The southbound lanes of Highway 431 were shut down while police and first responders worked on the scene.