HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.

18-year-old Khory Deontay Lowe, II, and 41-year-old Dejuan Alexander Wallace were both charged with one count of possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.

The incident happened in Madison County on Tuesday, September 6, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama

Huntsville Police worked with the U.S Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Secret Service on the investigation. Anyone who needs to report mail theft can do so at https://www.uspis.gov/report or by calling 1-877-876-2455.