2 Athens High football players test positive for COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens High School has suspended football practices after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Athens City Schools said Monday afternoon that practices would be suspended “out of an abundance of caution” until Aug. 19.

The district said it also was notified Sunday that two employees tested positive for the disease. one of those employees was at football practice Friday, Aug. 7, they said. Both employees are under quarantine.

Parents were told to monitor their children for symptoms over the next several days and expect a call from the Alabama Department of Public Health as workers try to determine who may have had contact with the students, as part of contact tracing.