1 on the run, 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges following car chase in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit is looking for Hayden Sky Lynn Harville after they say he ran away from a traffic stop where agents arrested two others on drug trafficking charges.

Deputies attempted to stop a car near Danville Road and the Beltline Wednesday morning in Decatur. The report says the car lead deputies on a chase until wrecking on County Rd 358 in Trinity.

One passenger, 20-year-old Hayden Sky Lynn Harville of Moulton ran from deputies and was not found. Deputies did however arrest Mackenzie Michelle Letson and Austin Joe Blankenship.

Deputies later got warrants on Hayden Sky Lynn Harville. He is wanted for Trafficking – Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Attempt to Elude, and 2 warrants for Reckless Endangerment.

If you have any information on Hayden Sky Lynn Harville’s whereabouts, please contact Agents at 256-350-4613.

Agents say 2.4oz of Methamphetamine and 2.5oz of Marijuana was found at the scene.

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents arrested 21-year-old Mackenzie Michelle Letson of Trinity, for Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana. Letson’s bond was set at $12,500.

Mackenzie Michelle Letson, 21 of Trinity

21-year-old Austin Joe Blankenship of Moulton was also arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana. His bond was set at $12,500.

Austin Joe Blankenship, 21 of Moulton

Letson and Blankenship were taken to and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

The Decatur Police Department, Trinity Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff Office assisted in the chase.