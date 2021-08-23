2 arrested in Priceville for drug and fentanyl trafficking

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two men were arrested on drug and fentanyl trafficking charges as part of a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.

Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath were both arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking fentanyl on August 18.

Marcelleous McElrath (left) and Jukiel Jones (right)

Agents found almost nine pounds of high-grade crystal methamphetamine, two ounces of pure fentanyl, fentanyl pressed pills and multiple firearms.

Authorities said the street value for the drugs is around $90,000.

This confiscation is a part of an ongoing investigation and more seizures and arrests are anticipated. An arrest warrant is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/u0mawulizt — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) August 23, 2021

Madison County Sheriff’s Office said this arrest and drug recovery is part of a continuing investigation and more arrests are expected.

The arrests came from the combined work of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, DEA FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Priceville Police Department.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, both men were booked into the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.