HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department were called to a “caller in danger” on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the caller told the dispatcher that the offenders would not let her out of her vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle in the area of Old Monrovia Road and Perimeter Parkway. A pursuit ensued and ultimately ended on Mahan Drive in Madison.

Officers apprehended two persons of interest and the victim. HPD is searching for a third person of interest. Investigators believe the victim knew the offenders.

18-year-old Jamarion Mahki Myrie was arrested and charged with second degree robbery and second degree kidnapping. 18-year-old Corey Gurley was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery