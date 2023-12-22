MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies at gas stations and a liquor store in Madison County.

Between November 29 and December 21, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said five robberies targeting businesses in the county, four of which were at Mapco or Circle Ks located in the Harvest and Madison areas, and a fifth was R&R Liquor Store on Highway 53.

Surveillance video footage revealed one or two black males wearing face masks and gloves and carrying a black handgun at these stores, according to MCSO.

After conducting investigations, MCSO said it’s Criminal Investigation Division identified two suspects, namely Tyler Dixon, 23, and Tarquinious Thurman, 28.

Dixon was charged with two counts of first degree robbery, while Thurman was charged with five counts of the same. Both suspects are being held in the Madison County jail with no bond set.

The sheriff’s office says additional arrests may be coming.