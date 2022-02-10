ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Etowah County authorities announced the arrest of a Rainbow City couple on charges of chemically endangering a child.

Sheriff Jonathan Horton confirmed Justin Black Nichols, 27, and Alyssa Farol Morris, 24, of Rainbow City were arrested on Sunday after their one-year-old (at the time of the charge) tested positive for marijuana.

The Department of Human Resources received a report that the child was being abused, which led to an investigation. Authorities said a drug screen was given to the child and the father. Both tested positive for marijuana.

The sheriff’s department says the couple admitted to smoking marijuana in the home. The child has since been placed into a safety plan.

The couple each faces charges of chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed, which is a felony, Investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Both Nichols and Morris are being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond, with conditions of a drug treatment facility and to be monitored by the Etowah County Court Referral following their release.