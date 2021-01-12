2 arrested during Decatur drug investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested Shannon Turner and Brittany Parker on drug-related charges following a traffic stop on January 11th.

On Monday, investigators with the Decatur Police Department Drug Unit stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Point Mallard Parkway. Officers say they found heroin, meth, drug paraphernalia, and money while investigating.

Turner was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Improper Lane Usage.

Turner was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $6,300 bond.

Parker was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Parker was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $1,300 bond.