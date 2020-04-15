2 arrested, 1 still wanted for stealing Eva town signs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two men are facing theft charges and investigators are looking for a third man in connection with the theft of Eva’s town welcome signs.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it was discovered Tuesday morning that the signs had been stolen.

Investigators arrested William Lawrence Dudley, 23, of Somerville, and Tyler Dean Hammock, 23, of Huntsville, the same day and returned the signs. They did not say how they were able to identify the men as suspects.

Brandon Bodkin

The sheriff’s office said they are still looking for Brandon Ryan Bodkin, 23, of Eva, in connection with the stolen signs.

All three men face first-degree theft charges. Dudley and Hammock were jailed on $5,000 bonds.