2 Arab residents killed in multi-vehicle wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were killed after a three-vehicle wreck on Alabama Highway 75 Friday afternoon, according to state troopers.

Authorities said Robin Darrell Anderson, 47, of Arab was killed after his vehicle was struck head-on by another driver around 3:30 p.m. Anderson’s passenger, Hannah Danielle Moon, 23, of Arab was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, Kellie Denise Anderson of Arab, was taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center South. The driver of the second vehicle was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

State Troopers said the driver and passenger of the third vehicle involved were not injured. Authorities continue to investigate the wreck.