2 Alabama inmates die after contracting COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections reported two deaths of Alabama inmates in the month of July.

Barry Stewart Foy, a 57-year-old inmate, was serving concurrent 20-year sentences for burglary out of Butler County and criminal possession of a forged instrument out of Baldwin County at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala. He died July 10.

Foy, who was housed in Staton’s infirmary due to multiple advanced and chronic conditions, was tested for COVID-19 on June 11 after direct exposure to another inmate housed in the infirmary who tested positive for the disease. Foy tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in the infirmary under medical isolation. On June 20, Foy was transferred to a local hospital for additional care once his condition began to decline. ADOC reports, he remained under the hospital staff’s care until he was pronounced dead.

Another inmate, Laveris Evans, a 31-year-old inmate who was serving a 15-year sentence for robbery out of Jefferson County at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Ala., passed away July 12.

Evans tested for the coronavirus at Easterling on June 23 after showing symptoms of the virus. Evans did not suffer from any known preexisting health conditions, ADOC reports. He was later transferred to a local hospital for additional care on June 25 after his conditions began to decline and returned a second positive test result for COVID-19 while at the hospital. Evans remained under the care of the hospital until he was pronounced dead.

At this time, ADOC has reported 34 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 10.

Bullock Correctional Facility reported four inmates, Easterling reported four inmates and St. Clair Correctional Facility reported 26 inmates.

Newly identified positive cases outlined above include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic.

LATEST POSTS