2 airlifted to hospital after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were shot in the Chalybeate community of Lawrence County Monday night.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, the shooting happened on County Road 296 in the Chalybeate community.

Norwood said the shooter fled on foot after being shot, but the initial victim was airlifted first.

Officials say the shooter, who has not been identified, was later apprehended by authorities and airlifted as well.

The first person was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, while the second went to UAB Hospital, according to Norwood.

This is a developing story.