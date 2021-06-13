2 adults, 1 infant injured in Madison County car crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded to a car crash near Madison County High School Sunday afternoon.

According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, the crash happened just before 3:45 pm at Highway 72 eastbound and Brock Road.

Webster said three HEMSI units responded to the scene and three people were taken to the hospital. A man in critical condition and a woman in serious condition were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, and a 2-month-old infant was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and children with non life-threatening injuries.

Webster also said thankfully the child was properly restrained in their car seat and credits that to the prevention of a more serious injury.

Officials are investigating what caused the crash.

