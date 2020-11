HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The COVID-19 pandemic put some parents out of work and forced many children to temporarily do their schooling virtually. The Village of Promise in Huntsville just so happened to provide services that suddenly became urgent needs when the pandemic hit.

The non-profit is a family advancement center. It helps parents build their parenting skills and even helps them find a career. While assisting parents, Village of Promise also develops an education plan for the children.