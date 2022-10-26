FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The annual 1Table event is returning to Florence for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

1Table is a nonprofit organization based in The Shoals. Since 2017, they have given out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals.

Brittany Ashley, one of the event’s organizers, told News 19 that the event has grown every year since it started. Now, they’re expecting around 1,000 people to show up to this year’s event.

“People didn’t believe us the first year that there was no catch, or no cost, or no agenda. It’s just the community coming together,” Ashley explained.

1Table will be held on November 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will serve traditional Thanksgiving dishes with all food provided by Jill Larkin, owner of Jill’s Sweet Memories catering company.