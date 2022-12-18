HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For many, this is the most wonderful time of the year. No one enjoyed Christmas more than the Higginbotham family in southeast Huntsville. Their holiday gift just kept growing and growing. If you drove down their street, you may have gotten the kids out of the vehicle for a closer look at the winter wonderland.

But the lights went dark after Dr. John Higginbotham died in March of 2019. We say down with him in 2017 to talk about his love of the holiday. Since his death, it’s become somewhat of a Christmas tradition here at News 19 to revisit his story so that we can share his holiday magic with you.

A lot of the Christmas cheer that Dr. Higginbotham and his chief elf, Bob Hodges, put together is still around. It’s lighting up the holidays at the homes of several families in the area. They helping make sure Dr. Higginbotham’s love of Christmas continues to live by sharing those Horseshoe Trail memories with visitors.

Most of it as the Zeek family home at 2403 Preston Ridge Drive. They have 30 years of Horseshoe Trail memorabilia, including the train animatronic characters and Santa in the window. Visitors are welcome to drive by or get out and walk daily from 5 to 10 o’clock each night. You can also check out Preston Valley Christmas Lights on Facebook.

