HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – You can now find News 19 content in a new spot on your phone!
Threads is the newest social media outlet owned by Meta and operated through your Instagram account. It is a similar microblogging platform to Twitter.
You can find us at @whntnews19! Several familiar WHNT faces have also made accounts that you can follow:
- Kelley Smith – @kelleysmithwhnt
- Dallas Parker – @parkerreports
- Kayla Smith – @kaylasmithnews
- Aaron Ayers – @aarona_wx
- Carmen Fuentes – @carmenfuentestv
You can download Threads wherever you get your apps.