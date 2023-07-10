HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – You can now find News 19 content in a new spot on your phone!

Threads is the newest social media outlet owned by Meta and operated through your Instagram account. It is a similar microblogging platform to Twitter.

You can find us at @whntnews19! Several familiar WHNT faces have also made accounts that you can follow:

Kelley Smith – @kelleysmithwhnt

Dallas Parker – @parkerreports

Kayla Smith – @kaylasmithnews

Aaron Ayers – @aarona_wx

Carmen Fuentes – @carmenfuentestv

You can download Threads wherever you get your apps.