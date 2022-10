A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Like to scroll through videos on your phone, but you’re not sure what to watch? We’ve got you covered! Introducing the News 19 TikTok account!

You can expect to see some newsroom behind the scenes, fun challenges and games, along with the occasional news content.

If you have any suggestions, or things you would like to see on our page, feel free to send us a message and let us know!

For now, you can check us out here!