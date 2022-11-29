The 1975 WHNT news team of Jim Bonds, Tom Kennemer, HD Bagley and Dick Curtis. (Photo from the WHNT archives.)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On November 28, 1963, WHNT News 19 hit the air for the very first time! Here we are 59 years later, still kicking, thanks to our amazing viewers!

News 19 began operations on Thanksgiving Day, 1963. Fun fact: It was the first news station to launch following the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

We have remained a CBS affiliate for the entirety of our existence, which makes us the only station in Huntsville to never change its affiliation. The FCC originally licensed the WHNT-TV frequency for the city of Fort Payne.

The station was founded by Charles Grisham, a former employee of WAPI (now WVTM, Birmingham’s NBC affiliate). He later added two other stations, WSLA in Selma, Ala. and WYEA in Columbus, Ga.

We have celebrated lots of events over the years! There have been some fun adventures, like ‘chasing’ Elvis in 1975 and doing the laundry for the Huntsville Channel Cats hockey team.

However, we’ve also covered a number of life-changing breaking news stories, like the 1989 and 2011 tornadoes, or the terrifying 2006 bus crash that killed four students and injured many others.

Thank you for sticking with us through it all, the good and the bad. Here’s to another 59 years!