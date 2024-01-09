HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – You’re probably familiar with all the faces you see on TV, however, we’re celebrating one special person who runs the ship behind the scenes!

Stan Pylant started at WHNT-TV in 1985 — 38 years ago! He has filled many roles while here, beginning his career in the sales department as an account executive.

He has served as the station’s General Manager for the last 15 years. WHNT-TV has thrived under his management. News 19 has won ABA Station of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2020, an Edward R. Murrow Award for the 2011 tornado coverage and several Emmys and ABBYs!!

On Friday, we celebrated Stan’s anniversary as a team in our training room. That very same training room was christened the new Stan Pylant Training Room. In the wise words of our Creative Services director, it will be “a place that will launch careers, help others grow to greatness and provide fellowship for all.”

We are so happy to have Stan as the leader of our team. Congratulations on 38 years! Here’s to many more🎉