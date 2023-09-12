HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A team of staff, led by meteorologist Ben Smith, hosted College Colors Day, which was full of food, prizes and fun! All the schools you could imagine were on display here at News 19.
So many schools were represented, like Alabama, Auburn and Alabama A&M. We also had some from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, East Carolina, Southern Miss, and Jacksonville State, to name just a few.
You can watch local high school football during our shows at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Also, don’t forget to catch Football Friday Overtime on North Alabama’s CW at 10:35 p.m.