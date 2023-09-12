The Sales Department gets all decked out to support their teams.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A team of staff, led by meteorologist Ben Smith, hosted College Colors Day, which was full of food, prizes and fun! All the schools you could imagine were on display here at News 19.

So many schools were represented, like Alabama, Auburn and Alabama A&M. We also had some from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, East Carolina, Southern Miss, and Jacksonville State, to name just a few.

The Sales Department gets all decked out to support their teams.

News 19 staff enjoys a lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers.













Ben Smith and Shannon Hopkins get into the spirit of College Colors Day.

The Sales Department gets all decked out to support their teams.

Ben Smith sporting East Carolina’s gold and royal purple.

Danielle Dozier’s dress perfectly represents the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs!

You can watch local high school football during our shows at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Also, don’t forget to catch Football Friday Overtime on North Alabama’s CW at 10:35 p.m.