HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Thursday, July 27, is National Intern Day, and WHNT News 19 would like to take a moment to thank all of the summer interns that helped us this year!

We had the opportunity to host four awesome interns for the last few months. Amy, Rebecca, Ginny and Griffin were able to heavily participate in the creation of each of our newscasts.

Amy spent a lot of her time helping producers pick stories to run and build shows. While Rebecca hung out with the digital team writing news stories to go on WHNT.com and social media.

Ginny got to hang out with reporters as they went on assignments throughout the Tennessee Valley. The sports department worked with Griffin to shoot and build nightly sportscasts, as well as morning sports.

We know that our job can be challenging at times, but each one of our interns took the initiative to help where help was needed. Needless to say, we are incredibly grateful to each of the interns that chose to spend their summer with us here at WHNT.

If you or someone you know is interested in interning with us, you can reach out to our Internship Coordinator Taelor Hopwood at taelor.hopwood@whnt.com. Internships are available exclusively to college students.

Teachers and parents, if you are interested in a WHNT school tour, you can reach out to our internship coordinator or Carson Burns at carson.burns@whnt.com.