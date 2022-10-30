HUNTSVILLE, ALA (WHNT) — News 19 would like to introduce a new team member – Deidra Brisco!

Deidre started at WHNT on October 17 as the newest MMJ. She comes to us from our sister station, WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi.

Deidra started her journey to find her voice as a poet. She says that her mother used to make her watch the news when she got in trouble, but that slowly turned into a passion for writing stories.

Deidra has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Marketing. She is a motivational speaker outside of her career in news.

She is a fan of the arts and is a self-proclaimed foodie. Deidre also enjoys films, roller skating, biking, and lots more. If it’s fun you can find Deidra there. She describes herself as kind, fun-loving, and a champion for all her friends.

You can follow Deidra and her stories at @mybroadcastlife!!