Please help us welcome News 19’s newest Reporter/MMJ, Darryl Burke, to the Rocket City! His first day was February 20.

Darryl, a Florida native, graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 2021 with a multimedia studies, broadcast/journalism degree.

In the past, he has reported through his college’s broadcast and newspaper, the latter where he worked as an editor. He even anchored his college newscast, FAU Today!

Most recently, he interned with the ESPN 106.3 radio program in West Palm Beach, Florida. He covered major sporting events, high school football and even created commercials.

He’s also savvy with social media, you can find more content from Darryl on Twitter and Instagram at “DarrylBurkeTv.”

If you have any story ideas — or you just want to provide a warm welcome! — you can also reach him through email at Darryl.Burke@whnt.com.