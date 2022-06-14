News 19 welcomed a new face to the team last Monday! Mariah Wiggs is our newest MMJ/Reporter.

Mariah comes to us from the sunshine state of Florida where she was born and raised. Mariah attended college in the state’s capital at Florida A&M University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

During her time at FAMU, she worked as the FAMU News 20 Anchor, an orientation leader, resident assistant and Vice President of the FAMU Association of Black Journalists.

A unique fact about Mariah is while she was at FAMU, she hosted her own radio show and produced a segment called “The Soul Show”. This platform allowed Mariah to interview a Grammy-winning artist and other Grammy-nominated artists as well.

Mariah looks forward to bringing some of that Florida sunshine to the station and the stories she produces here at News 19.

If you have any tips or story ideas for Mariah, email her at mariah.wiggs@whnt.com.

Follow her on Twitter also, @WiggsMariah.