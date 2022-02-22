A new face crossed your TV screens this week… News 19 is excited to welcome MMJ/Reporter Kayla Smith to the team!

Kayla joined News 19 on Valentine’s Day. She is a University of Alabama alumna and worked at WVUA in Tuscaloosa as a Reporter/Anchor for two years. She anchored weekend newscasts and filled in for weekday evening newscasts as well.

She graduated Cum Laude from UA with a double major in News Media and Political Science. Kayla also put in 1.5 years on her Master’s Degree in Political Science. While in school, she also worked for The Crimson White, the student-run newspaper on campus in Tuscaloosa.

Kayla will put her political education to use at News 19 to assist with our political reporting as Your Local Election Headquarters.

Please give Kayla a warm Tennessee Valley welcome! You can follow her on Twitter @KaylaSmithNews or email her kayla.smith@whnt.com.