Welcome, Emily Moessner!

Another new face is joining the News 19 family! Please welcome MMJ/Reporter Emily Moessner to Huntsville!

Emily joined the team on Monday and she is beyond excited to get to tell the stories of North Alabamians.

She is originally from a suburb of Washington, D.C. and she attributes her interest in news to growing up in the nation’s capital. Emily is a University of Alabama alumna and while she studied there, she worked as a Reporter for WVUA 23 News.

When she graduated, Emily packed up her bags and headed out west for an opportunity to work as a News Producer in Southern Oregon. Emily loved to go on hikes, visit the lakes, and wineries in the area. While she was there she also covered the Almeda Fire in September 2020.

After more than two years on the west coast, Emily moved to Raleigh, North Carolina for another producing opportunity. While her time in N.C. was short-lived, she did enjoy cheering on the Carolina Hurricanes and Durham Bulls.

Emily is beyond excited to get to return to Alabama and get back to her true passion of reporting. Emily said her favorite part of working in local news is getting to meet new people and becoming a member of the community she covers.

When Emily is not working, she enjoys attending workout classes, exploring the outdoors, photography, cooking, trying new restaurants and cheering on the Crimson Tide, of course!

If you have a story idea, you can email her (emily.moesser@whnt.com) or follow her on Twitter (@EmilyMoessner)