Welcome Addison Willmon, new Muscle Shoals Reporter for News 19!

Hey Shoals friends — There is a new Bureau Reporter in town!

Addison Willmon joined News 19 on Monday to work as the new Muscle Shoals Bureau Reporter.

Addison is a 2020 graduate of the University of North Alabama with a degree in Mass Communications focusing in Journalism and Digital Media.

Previously, Addison worked for ESPN’s production crews covering events at UNA. He also was awarded the 2020 Times Daily Scholarship for Journalistic Excellence.

He will be training for a few weeks in Huntsville, but after that, he is excited to get to work telling the stories of the great people out in the Shoals area.

Give Addison a warm welcome on his social media @AddisonWillmon or via email at addison.willmon@whnt.com.